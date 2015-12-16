The Library’s Holiday Extravaganza

BY TERRY LUCAS

Come to the Shelter Island Public Library on Saturday, December 19 at 2 p.m. for the annual Holiday Extravaganza.

Mollie Numark will read “Santa is Coming to New York” by Steve Smallman. The pictures from the book will be projected on the big screen so everyone will be able to enjoy Robert Dunn’s wonderful illustrations.

After the story, children will be invited to make special holiday crafts, including a festive ornament to take home.

A visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus will be a highlight of the day. Children should be ready with their wish lists for Santa! Light refreshments will be served.