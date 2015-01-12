Shelter Islander bags top prize in Brazil race

On November 13, Silver Beach resident Bill Geraghty, together with nine other windsurfers from seven different countries, completed the second running of the Wind Brazil 500.

The event, designed as an adventure/endurance sail, covered 500 kilometers along the coast of Brazil from Fortaleza to Jericoacoara over six days. One day of the trip was set up as a race, which Bill won. The trip leader and organizer was Guy Cribb, 13 time British national windsurfing champion. For more information go to guycribb.com.