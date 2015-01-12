You’re viewing an archive piece

Featured Story

Shelter Islander bags top prize in Brazil race

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO | Bill Geraghty competing in the Wind Brazil 500 last month.
COURTESY PHOTO | Bill Geraghty competing in the Wind Brazil 500 last month.

On November 13, Silver Beach resident Bill Geraghty, together with nine other windsurfers from seven different countries, completed the second running of the Wind Brazil 500.

The event, designed as an adventure/endurance sail, covered 500 kilometers along the coast of Brazil from Fortaleza to Jericoacoara over six days. One day of the trip was set up as a race, which Bill won. The trip leader and organizer was Guy Cribb, 13 time British national windsurfing champion. For more information go to guycribb.com.