Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Joseph Salsedo

Joseph Salsedo

Joseph Salsedo of Shelter Island, died on December 12, 2015. He was 87 years old.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, December 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating. Interment will be at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Mashomack Preserve, P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Reporter.