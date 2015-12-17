Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Mary Dudley

To the Editor:

I am pleased to announce that the incoming 2016 Town Board plans to appoint Mary Dudley on January 5 to a one-year term as council member, taking Councilman Ed Brown’s seat, with the position on the ballot this coming November for the remaining year of Ed’s term.

My colleagues, Chris Lewis, Paul Shepherd and Jim Colligan, and I have been interviewing nine very strong candidates and having frequent meetings to discuss their qualifications in detail. We found the choice difficult because of the number of highly qualified applicants, but were unanimous in our selection of Mary.

Mary is an active member of the Fire Department Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. She has had experience in real estate and paralegal work and currently is pursuing a career as an artist, concentrating on fabric arts such as batik. She enjoys camping in upstate New York and has a great interest in our aquifer issues and preserving the Island environment.

My colleagues and I look forward to working with Mary as a new teammate as we take up the issues coming before the 2016 Town Board.

JIM DOUGHERTY

Supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

Shelter Island lives

To the Editor:

It is always personally rewarding when the Reporter writes something positive about the work that Edward and I do.

Julie Lane’s article on “Six Lives” and “Nine Lives” in last week’s paper (“Windows into an Island past”) is an example.

The pre-publication price was indeed $20 for each of them, but on Amazon, it is now $12.50 for “Six Lives.” “Nine Lives” is not there yet, and at the Shelter Island Historical Society, each is $10. After last week’s book signing, the Society was out of stock, but they now have both books on the shelves again.

One further thought: “Six Lives” begins with Hepzibah Small Edwards and “Nine Lives” ends with Elizabeth Packer Gardiner. Hepzi was Eliza’s great-aunt. Hepzi’s mother was Susannah Packer. Susannah’s sister was Elizabeth Packer, whose son was Thomas Dering, whose granddaughter was Eliza Packer Gardiner.

Both women were cheerful, self-reliant, articulate and strong-minded. Hepzi lived to be 103 so they probably met. They are faithful friends over the ages, and I hope you will make them yours as well.

PATRICIA SHILLINGBURG

Shelter Island

Holiday fire safety

To the Editor:

The following are a few suggestions that we hope will be helpful.

1. If a live Christmas tree is used, do not bring the tree into the house until the day you plan to use it.

2. Place the tree in a stand that will hold water and keep it filled every day.

3. Never place the tree near the source of heat (fireplace, radiator, heating vent) or blocking exits.

4. Check all wires, plugs and sockets before they are placed on the tree.

5. Never use candles on or near the tree.

6. Use non-combustible decorations.

7. Remove the tree from the house as soon as possible and before the needles get too dry.

8. When using artificial trees, also check the wiring before placing on the tree.

9. Place all wrapping paper in a closed trash container as soon as possible.

10. Electrical toys for children should be supervised by an adult when being used.

11. If lighting decorations are used outdoors, make sure they are for outside lighting.

12. Regardless of the season, every family should work out a good fire escape plan. Get smoke detectors.

ANDY STEINMULLER, GREG SULAHIAN

Shelter Island Fire Department