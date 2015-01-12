Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Without notice or regard

To the Editor:

I am writing to ensure that the Shelter Island community is aware that a valuable environmental and charitable resource — the “Goody Pile” — has been essentially taken away from our residents without notice or public discussion.

The area where, until recently, residents could deposit working, reusable items for other residents to recycle for their own use now is operating under extremely limited hours that makes depositing and visiting nearly impossible for most working people. This happened the day after Election Day.

The Goody Pile keeps tons of reusable goods out of the landfills making it a boon for the environment (re-use is more efficient than recycling because it requires no further energy resources). Beyond that, it provides local residents with the opportunity to offset the incredibly high cost of living here with a place to find free, charitably donated household goods.

Many Island children get books and toys there. People find kitchenware, small pieces of furniture, art supplies and holiday decorations. The cost and distance of going off-Island for small necessities is a hardship for many residents who delight in finding just what they needed in the Goody Pile.

But no more. The Goody Pile has been essentially empty since the new, restricted, inconvenient hours were instituted and instead truckloads of reusable items are being thrown into the dumpster every day.

I hope I’m not the only community member willing to speak out about this. I think this should be discussed with our elected officials at a public meeting. The many residents I’ve spoken to about this are very unhappy with the new policy and the way it was implemented without notice or regard for the community’s opinions.

DAWN HEDBERG

Shelter Island

Gift of Life

To the Editor:

As we enter into this season of giving and gratitude, I am writing on behalf of the Island Gift of Life Foundation to graciously thank fellow Islanders for your support this past year.

Thanks to your generosity, we have been able to continue our mission to offer financial assistance and other related support to patients dealing with life-threatening illnesses on the East End. In addition, we have been able to coordinate blood drives and bone marrow screenings throughout Suffolk County.

We are completely donor-funded and our board members provide all services free of charge. Your donations are essential to the support we provide to our patients and their families.

As 2015 comes to an end, we ask that you help us to sustain our efforts and continue to offer relief to those who need it most. We would be grateful if you could include us in your holiday philanthropic efforts and contribute to our current fund drive. Your donation can help bring peace and comfort to a fellow neighbor this holiday season. That is what the Island Gift of Life is all about.

For further information about the Island Gift of Life Foundation and how you may donate, please visit islandgiftoflife.org.

We thank you in advance for your generosity and support. We wish you and yours a happy and healthy holiday season.

KEN LEWIS

President, Island Gift of Life Foundation

Please support

To the Editor:

The American Legion Auxiliary-Mitchell Post #281 would like to let everyone know that we are once again putting together letters, toiletries, clothing, food and more for our active service personnel and veterans, including the Northport VA Women’s Wellness Center.

Support for our veterans is important and we thank all who have donated in the past. The new year is approaching, and we are entering a new era. We need the community’s help. To be efficient, we are asking for monetary donations to allow the Auxiliary to purchase the specific items needed.

We encourage supporters to donate what they can. Checks can be made payable to “American Legion Auxiliary” with a memo “Veterans’ Collection” and mailed to: American Legion Auxiliary, P.O. Box 852, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

We thank all who have served, are now serving and those who support the Auxiliary. We could not do this without your help. Your support means so much.

DOROTHY ROSS, president, AND PAMELA JACKSON, treasurer

American Legion Auxiliary-Mitchell Post #281

Grateful for donations

To the Editor:

The Garden Club of Shelter Island is very thankful for the following donations: Trimble’s of Courshaug for the hellebore, ferns and dianthus for the Mashomack Preserve sign, the marigolds that Kirsten Lewis plants at Wilson’s Circle and the Victoria blue salvia at the Whale’s Tale garden; Catapano Farms for the potato vines, coleus and impatiens at the Heights Post Office tended to by Judith Winship and Fran Morino; and the marigolds at the Library’s Sitting Garden.

Shelter Island Ace Hardware donated 56 bags of shredded pine to help with all the gardens.

Another project of the Garden Club is “Operation Daffodil.” In its fourth year Cub Scout Pack 56 planted 400 daffodils at Prospect Park. Thank you, Cubs!

We appreciate your continuous support.

JEAN MCCLINTOCK

Donations, Civic and Roadside Chair, Garden Club of Shelter Island