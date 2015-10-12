Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

J.L. Montalvo-Mendoza of Shelter Island was the driver of a car involved in an accident aboard a docking North Ferry boat that injured a member of the crew on December 6. Mr. Montalvo-Mendoza reported to police that just as the Island-bound Manhanset was making contact with the ramp, his vehicle, which was running with the parking brake set, lunged forward, striking an employee and pinning him against the vessel. Police report the crew member had injuries to his ankle and leg and was transported by a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team to ELIH. The vehicle’s right side fender, headlight and hood had damage estimated in excess of $1,000.

Kristen E. Savage of Southold was reportedly travelling northbound on North Midway Road on December 1, when a deer ran into the front driver side fender and then rolled under the vehicle causing damage estimated in excess of $1,000.

The following day, Shelter Island Police Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg hit a deer while on patrol on Midway Road causing minor damage to the passenger side front fender of the police vehicle he was driving.

Rodger Budd of St. James was driving eastbound on Winthrop Road on December 6 when he struck a deer that ran out in front of his car causing minor damage. Police notified the Shelter Island Highway Department to remove the deer.

SUMMONSES

Pablo R. Alvizures, 43, of Greenport, was stopped on West Neck Road on December 3 and ticketed for driving with an obstructed view and unlicensed operation.

OTHER REPORTS

A Hay Beach caller reported December 1 that her two dogs had escaped from her fenced yard. Police gave the owner contact information for the dog warden and patrolled the area with negative results.

On December 2, police investigated a complaint from a Center resident regarding a hose belonging to her that ended up on the wrong side of a new fence recently erected by her neighbor. The neighbor said workers may have moved the hose and later reported back to police that he’d spoken with his neighbor and resolved the matter.

An employee of South Ferry called police December 2 to report that the ferry company had received a counterfeit $10 bill. Police placed the bill in property for the detective division.

Hunters walking in the road were reported by a Menantic caller on December 3. The responding officer spoke with the hunters and no further action was taken.

A vehicle parked on the roadside on December 3 prompted a call from a Cartwright resident complaining that the roadway was obstructed. When police arrived, the vehicle was gone.

A caller requested assistance to corral horses that escaped from their pen at a Center residence on December 3. By the time police arrived, the horses had been caught and the owner notified.

A lost license plate off a trailer prompted a caller from the Center to seek police advice December 4; police supplied the appropriate DMV form.

Police responding to a fire alarm at a Center residence very early in the morning of December 5 gained access through an unlocked door and found no problems. The Shelter Island Fire Department also responded and confirmed it was a false alarm.

The property owner was notified. About 90 minutes later, the alarm was activated again. Police shut off the main power circuit breaker at the owner’s request pending alarm repairs.

An anonymous caller reported landscaper trucks being loaded with leaves on the shoulder of a Silver Beach roadway on December 5. Police located the person, who was loading equipment and leaving the area, and found no problems.

On December 6, police opened an investigation into reported criminal mischief in the Center and opened a confidential drug investigation also in the Center.

A burglary alarm was activated at a West Neck residence on December 6. Police determined that the building was secure and notified the caretaker.

Police investigated a complaint on December 7 from a Silver Beach resident about harassing phone calls. Police notified the caller who said she would not make further contact.

AIDED CASES

On December 4, a Shelter Island EMS team responded and evaluated a caller who refused medical treatment. An EMS team transported an aided case to Klenawicus Airfield on December 5 for medevac by Suffolk County Police Department helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. EMS teams also transported cases to ELIH on December 5, 6 and 7.