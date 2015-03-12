Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Luis Gomez, 27, of Shelter Island, was arrested by police on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 at about 12 noon following an investigation into a reported assault with a kitchen knife at an Island residence.

He was charged with assault in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree and menancing in the 2nd degree. Mr. Gomez was held overnight and arraigned the following day in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding.

Bail was set at $50,000. He was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

The victim was transported by a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment.

SUMMONSES

Sarah E. Follett, 40, of Brooklyn, was driving on Manwaring Road on November 25 when she was stopped by police and ticketed for driving 46 mph in a 35-mph zone and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Michael J. Benevente, 34, of Manorville, was ticketed November 30 by police on South Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic device.

Wilfredo Contreras, 48, of BayShore, was driving on Manwaring Road on November 30 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for driving 50 mph in a 35-mph zone, unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. The police report states that the vehicle he was driving was seized under Suffolk County law due to a prior conviction of operating without a license.

ACCIDENTS

Marilynn W. Pysher of Shelter Island was driving southbound on Brander Parkway when a deer ran into the front right quarter panel, causing over $1,000 in damage.

Stephanie Zinger of Shelter Island was driving northbound on Locust Point Road when a deer ran into the left front fender of her car, causing over $1,000 in damage to the fender, bumper and hood.

OTHER REPORTS

An automatic burglary alarm at a Westmoreland residence was accidentally set off by cleaning staff on November 24.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Hay Beach residence on November 27. It was a false alarm.

A caller complained of barking dogs in the Center on November 24. Police responded but did not hear barking.

Police opened a fraud investigation in Hay Beach on November 25.

A caller reported an injured turkey in his back yard in the Center on November 25. When police responded, the turkey fled the area.

Multiple gun shots over a 45-minute period, possibly emanating from the Ram Island Causeway, were reported by a Hay Beach caller. Police investigated but found no shooters. Shots may have come from skeet shooting, according to the police department.

On the evening before Thanksgiving, police participated in an East End DWI Task Force patrol in the Center.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of smoke at a Heights residence on Thanksgiving Day. It was determined to be caused by a faulty heating system, which was shut down pending repairs.

Also on Thanksgiving, police received an anonymous call reporting gun shots in the Center; the report was determined to be unfounded.

A caller reported on November 27 that a driver in the Center had failed to maintain his lane. Police interviewed the driver who said he had swerved to avoid a large deer in the road.

Police responded to reports of gun shots in Westmoreland on November 27. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

A cat, grey with white paws, was found dead November 28 outside a Center residence. Police were unable to determine ownership.

A caller reported on November 28 that three deer were stuck inside a fenced area around a grouping of trees outside a Menantic residence. The responding officer opened one end of the enclosure to free the deer.

A Hay Beach caller reported an unauthorized tree stand on his property on November 30. Police removed it.

A Center homeowner called police to report that he saw on live video feed a hunter in his yard on November 30. Police responded and found that the hunter was on town property. The caller requested that the hunter not use his driveway for parking.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams responded to an aided case on November 25. The person was medevaced by Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. An EMS team transported a case to ELIH on November 25.