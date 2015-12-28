Shelter Island obituary: Paul A. Speeches

Paul A. Speeches

Paul A. Speeches of Shelter Island died on December 28, 2015. He was 83 years old.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 30 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan-Shelter Island Funeral Home at 23 West Neck Road.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church on Shelter Island.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Or American Legion Mitchell Post 281, P.O. Box 2021, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Reporter.