Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following is a list of cases adjudicated at the November 23 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Lawrence J. Bourgoin of Winslow, Maine was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $93 for a lane violation.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gregory Garbuz of Fairlawn, New Jersey for failure to keep right and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the 3rd degree.

Evan W. Matthews of Sound Beach was fined $90 plus $93 for speeding; 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Patrick C. Ryan of Shelter Island was fined $200 plus $93 for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; a charge of speeding 45 mph in a 35-mph zone was covered.

Robin B. Saidman of Sag Harbor was fined $50 and $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding, 49 mph in a 35-mph zone.

A bench warrant was issued for Megan E. Sheppard, of Mattituck, for a lane violation, DWI first offence and DWI of .08 of 1 percent.

Orrett T. Smith of Bridgehampton was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding, 60 mph in a 35-mph zone; a charge of unlicensed operation was dismissed.

Julio C. Ticuro of Greenport was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation; a charge of unlicensed driving was dismissed.

A bench warrant was issued for Candis J. Leary of Southold, charged with aggravated unlicensed driving in the 1st degree, two counts of failure to keep right, unlicensed driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, DWI of .08 of 1 percent and DWI 1st offence.

Twelve cases were adjourned, 10 at the request of the defendants, one by mutual consent and one at the court’s request.