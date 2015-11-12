Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the October 19 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Henry J. Armendinger of East Rockaway was fined $75 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from operating a boat at an imprudent speed.

Stephen L. Clarke of Sag Harbor was fined $150 plus a state surcharge of $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of speeding — 49 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Edy Garcia of Greenport was fined $300 plus $93 for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. He was also fined $75 plus $93 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 45 mph. Charges of unlicensed driving and a turn signal violation were dismissed as covered in the first charge.

Anna Graham of New York City was fined $200 plus $93 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Sacarias A. Hernandez of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $93 for driving without an inspection certificate.

Eric J. Koszalka of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $93 for speeding — 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 48 mph.

Mayda Y. Lopez Ramoe of Greenport was fined $100 plus $93 for a lane violation and $200 plus $93 for driving without a license.

Ten cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — nine at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the people’s request.