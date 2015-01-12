Shelter Island hoop fest fun supports Joey’s fund

BY MELISSA MUNDY| Contributor

On Saturday, November 28, the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund held its sixth annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at the Shelter Island School gymnasium. Over 100 players took the court as part of 12 teams in pursuit of the championship trophy.

Many of these teams were familiar to the crowd of over 75 spectators. “The Wrenches,” named for Joe Theinert’s monicker, was captained by Shelter Island High School math teacher Jimbo Theinert and featured varsity boys basketball players Tristan Wissemann and Billy Boeklen.

After 22 games, team “Forever Young,” comprised of Greenport High School alumni, including Joe Miranda, came in third place, “The Wrenches” came in second, and “The Fam,” comprised of local Napolitano family members, took top honors.