Seamanship course starts in January

Most boaters have stored away their crafts for the winter, but the Peconic Bay Power Squadron of the United States Power Squadrons wants you to know it’s not too early to think about training to ready yourself for the next season. Beginning in January, the Peconic Bay Power Squadron will offer a several session Seamanship course in Flanders at the Community Center.

It’s the first in a series of advanced grade courses that go beyond the concepts presented in typical public boating classes, according to public relations officer Glen Sherman.

Typically, this series of classes is followed by courses in piloting, advanced piloting, junior navigation and navigation to cover a wide spectrum of boating knowledge, he said.

Sessions begin January 12 at 7 p.m. and continue on January 19 and 26; February 3, 16 and 23; and March 8, 15 and 22. The Community Center is located at 655 Flanders Road and the fee for the series, including a manual/workbook is $140.

There is a Peconic Bay Power Squadron member discount.

For more information and to register, call Vince Mauceri at 725-3679 or visit the group’s website at www.PBPS.us.

j.lane@sireporter.com