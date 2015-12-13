Richard’s Almanac: Going for a ride

I suppose that many folks of a certain age like myself grew up with Sunday afternoon rides in the family car.

A ride in the car with family was relaxing. Perhaps the ride would end up at an ice cream parlor or a nice restaurant. Mom had worked taking care of the family all week. Now it was her turn to sit back and have someone serve her some food.

The roads we traveled in 1950s America were never jammed with traffic (at least I do not remember them that way from the back seat of the Studebaker). And as I grew older and got my own car, I still regarded going for a ride as relaxing.

I thought about this last weekend as I was venturing west into the great state of New Jersey for granddaughter Anouk’s third birthday. It’s a tough trip for anyone to make.

One time when talking about my grandchildren in this column, I mentioned that I had two in Jersey and they might as well have been on the moon when it came to ease of getting there. My son was offended.

So I steeled myself for the journey and loaded up with gas at Piccozzi’s. I decided to go the south way. The Sunrise Highway to the Southern State to the Belt Parkway to the Verrazano Bridge. This first half of the journey can be full of slowdowns and stops, particularly the Belt Parkway around Kennedy Airport and then along the shore by Canarsie and Mill Basin.

This area was one of my favorite places to go for a ride. Put the top down in my MG, light up a cigarette and soak up the salt-scented moist air. It was difficult to realize that I was driving the same roadway.

Then there was the bridge that leads to the Staten Island Expressway and the Goethals Bridge and then the Jersey Turnpike. All very nerve wracking, all very crowded and sometimes not moving at all. And when they do start moving, it seems that everyone wants to go as fast as he can to make up for lost time. No time to sit back and relax.

Then my final leg is 78 West, which is, most of the time, not too crowded. However, I always have to remember to get in the local lane or I’ll arrive in Podunk for my first exit.

The trip back was just as stressful but seeing my grandchildren was well worth it.

I still enjoy just “going for a ride,” usually around the Island or on the North Fork at quiet times.

For my Christmas shopping, I’ll try to do as much as I can on the Island, but if I have to leave, I’ll go no farther west than Mattituck.