Police blotter: 1 aggressive dog, 2 deer v. car accidents, 3 false alarms

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Deborah A. Shepherd of Shelter Island was driving westbound on Burns Road near North Cartwright on December 16 when a deer ran out and struck her vehicle causing damage to the right front quarter panel and bumper estimated by police to be in excess of $1,000.

Ann H. Diefendorf of Shelter Island was driving southbound on New York Avenue on December 18 when a deer struck her vehicle causing minor damage to the left front bumper. Police notified the Highway Department to remove the deer.

ALARMS

Police and fire officials last week responded to three alarms that proved false and one that did not. A fire alarm at a Silver Beach home was inadvertently activated while being serviced on December 15.

A fire alarm in a Heights residence went off December 16. Shelter Island Fire Department Second Assistant Chief Stanley Beckwith determined after an investigation that it was a false alarm. The owner was notified and said she would have the alarm company check it out.

A “silent duress” alarm went off at a Silver Beach residence on December 18. Police determined that the alarm malfunctioned when the homeowner entered the premises.

On December 19, police responded to an investigation of an active fire at the Shelter Island House. The Fire Department found that a sitting area in the restaurant was filled with smoke from a fireplace fire due to a chimney that was not venting properly.

The fire was extinguished by the owner. No damage or injuries were reported.

OTHER REPORTS

Police assistance was requested December 15 by a caller concerned about repeated messages from the same phone number from someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service seeking payment. The responding officer found numerous Internet reports of the number being linked to scams, and advised the caller not to provide any information and to contact the phone service provider to block the number. A second caller complained about the same telephone number later in the day and was advised to follow the same precautions.

A caller reported a loose dog behaving aggressively in the Center on December 15. The caller told police the dog ran at her in an aggressive manner and, while it did not make contact with her, she worried it might attack someone else. Police found that employees at a residence had accidently let the dog out. The owner was notified and asked to provide license and vaccination records for the dog.

A Center caller reported that a flatbed trailer had been left on his property December 15. Police contacted the owner of the trailer who agreed to move it.

An officer from another agency contacted the police December 19 for help locating a suspect with an outstanding warrant. Police determined the suspect had contact with the Southold Police Department and referred the caller there for further information.

On December 19 police were asked to investigate a complaint about loud music being played at all times in the Center.

Police attempted to provide assistance to a Center caller with a flat tire who turned out to have no spare and no jack late on December 19. Police stayed with the motorist until a friend arrived and noted that the car would be left in the lot where it was parked until repairs could be made the following day.

AIDED CASES

Police administered oxygen while awaiting the arrival of Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams for transport to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 16 and again on December 17. EMS teams also transported aided cases to ELIH and Southampton Hospital on December 17, and two aided cases to ELIH on December 18.