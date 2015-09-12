Mentoring young children to become literate writers

BY PETER FARRAR | CONTRIBUTOR

On December 11 at 7 p.m., Friday Night Dialogues at the library will host Mary Dwyer with her reading and writing mentors and students.

They will share their stories — showcasing an extraordinary literacy program that unfolds weekly at the library. Let them show you how young students with one-on-one mentors learn to stretch their imaginations, find their voices, build self-esteem and communicate through reading and writing.

Mary Dwyer, founder and director of 2Rs4fun!, is a retired elementary school teacher who came to the Island and wanted to “give back.” Her experience told her that youngsters of a certain age are free and expressive thinkers and most susceptible to a structured reading and writing process that lends form to that creativity.

As she explains it, “This proven project pairs adult mentors with professional writing or teaching experience with 3rd and 4th grade students to develop literacy and creative writing skills. The children and adults meet weekly to read together, write together, share their writing and discuss assigned books.

For the last seven years, children have developed a love of reading and writing while participating in a free program. It encourages reading and writing for the fun of it, and each child is encouraged to explore his or her individual voice.”

I sat in on a recent class and was astounded by the focus of these young students — enthusiastically giving up their after-school hours for reading and writing. After 45 minutes of working with their mentors, “Sharing Time” started and all hands went up.

Eight- and nine-year-olds were eager to sit in front of a full audience to read their stories.

Prose, poetry and interpretations, gently guided through a structured process, are initially handwritten (no computers here!) in individual writer’s notebooks. These journals are the basis for a writer’s workshop — first drafts, editing, conferencing, revisions and publishing.

Two 16-week sessions in the fall and winter, involving 12 students each session, culminate in a published book of selected works by the students.

Join Ms. Dwyer, the mentors and students on Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m. at the library to learn how this exciting program works and mostly to feel the energy! Admission is free with donations gladly accepted.