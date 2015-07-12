Mashomack begins Manor House restoration

Perhaps some residents noticed the recent announcement that the holiday celebration at the Mashomack Preserve Manor House would be cancelled.

While disappointing, the cause is one for celebration that has been two years in the planning.

The Manor House, previously called Bass Creek Cottage, is closed for renovations to bring the building up to code and preserve its long-term viability.

An engineer’s report was commissioned, according to Preserve Director Mike Laspia, and architects from Southampton’s Pospisil & Brown developed plans for a $1.7 million renovation. Reich/Eklund Construction will do the work. Money has been raised from contributions during the past 15 months and “we’re closing in on that,” Mr. Laspia said.

In a recent newsletter, the renovations on the more than 125-year-old Manor House were described as alleviating “overdue building requirements while creating accessible solutions for special needs visitors.”

The most striking change will be ripping out a brick patio and replacing it with a replica of the original porch from 1890 that covered the front of the building. Inside, there will be changes on the first floor including a small addition for a handicapped accessible bathroom and a coat room.

Other parts of the project won’t be visible, but are critical, Mr. Laspia said. said. They include an upgrade to furnaces to run on propane, added heat zones to provide more even temperatures throughout the building and new electrical wiring will be installed. When the building reopens, there will be improved parking and better outdoor lighting for evening visitors, Mr. Laspia said.

If the weather cooperates and there are no unforeseen hurdles, the project is slated to be completed in June 2016.