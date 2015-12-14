Man with a plan: Morehead selected for county commission

County Executive Steve Bellone has tapped Nicholas Morehead, South Ferry’s chief operating officer, to represent Shelter Island on the Suffolk County Planning Commission.

Mr. Morehead said he had received a call from Commission Director Sara Lansdale last week about his willingness to serve. Since he has no experience in governmental planning, but comes from a business and transportation background, he was surprised by the offer, he said.

Ms. Lansdale told him the commission seeks citizens who are not necessarily involved in government but “can bring different skill sets to the table,” Mr. Morehead said.

Vanessa Baird-Streeter, a spokeswoman for Mr. Bellone, said that in the county charter there are guidelines and qualifications for commissioners. “Mr. Morehead meets two of those criteria — he has transportation experience and a business background with a multi-generational company.”

The commission, which has a solely advisory role, has 15 members, representing the 10 towns in the county, plus two village and three at large representatives.

The South Ferry executive had been recommended to Mr. Bellone by a friend, former president of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Sean McLean, who is currently vice president of Plainview-based Renaissance Downtowns, a real estate development firm. Renaissance is currently working with Southampton Town on redevelopment plans for Riverside.

After discussing how much time would be devoted to commission work, Mr. Morehead said he gladly accepted.

The process now involves a meeting with the County Legislature and a vote on the appointment that should come early in the new year.

“I’ve always been interested in the workings of government,” Mr. Morehead said. “And I’m happy to be involved with the county representing the local level.”