Let there be light: Second annual Shelter Island Menorah lighting

More than 30 people attended the second annual Shelter Island Menorah lighting in front of police headquarters Sunday evening.

December 6 was the first night of Chanukah, which runs for eight days.

The event was presided over by Rabbi Berel Lerman, the spiritual leader of Chabad North Haven in the Hamptons, who told the gathering the story of Chanukah, the Jewish festival of lights. Lighting the Menorah “symbolizes the triumph of freedom over tyranny, light over darkness and good over evil,” Rabbi Lerman said. “It’s a wonderful time to come together and kindle a flame of hope, resilience and positivity.”

The ceremony was attended by Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty and Our Lady of the Isle Pastor Father Peter DeSanctis, among others.

Rabbi Lerman compared the history of the Menorah lighting ceremony to contemporary times.

“As we watch the news and read about hate, evil and terrorism in America and around the world, the message of the Menorah is ever more inspiring,” he said. “It teaches us how one small flame can dispel much darkness. It reminds us of the inherent power of goodness and light to overcome evil and ultimately be victorious.”