Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at the December 7 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

John C. Ebert of Brentwood, New York was fined $100 plus a state surcharge of $63 for a seat belt violation.

Sarah E. Follett of Brooklyn was fined $300 plus $93 for speeding 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 46 mph in a 35-mph zone. A stop sign violation was dismissed as covered under the first charge.

Cristobal A. Garcia Monroy of Riverhead was fined $55 plus $93 for unlicensed driving.

Ofelia Jerez of Greenport was fined $150 plus $93 for speeding 54 mph in a 40-mph zone and $200 plus $93 for unlicensed driving.

Eleven cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 10 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and one at the mutual request of the defendants and the court.