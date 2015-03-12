Julia Brennan joins Shelter Island Reporter staff

Times Review Media Group is pleased to announce that Julia Brennan has joined the Reporter staff as proofreader, reporter and editorial assistant.

She replaces Archer Brown, who is retiring after 16 years.

Ms. Brennan will also assume Ms. Brown’s duty of covering the Village of Dering Harbor for the paper.

A summer and weekend resident of Silver Beach for more than 30 years, Ms. Brennan and her husband, Edward, plan to move full time to the Island.

Ms. Brennan is a graduate of New York University and has worked as an Associated Press reporter and editor. She also has extensive experience working on community newspapers in Westchester County and for the Block Island Times.

“I’m thrilled to join the staff of the Reporter and to spend time getting to better know Shelter Island,” Ms. Brennan said.

Reporter Editor Ambrose Clancy said the staff was happy to welcome Ms. Brennan to the newsroom.

“We all feel especially lucky to have Julia on board,” Mr. Clancy said. “She brings strong newspaper skills, a bright, engaging personality and a solidly professional manner that will be great assets in continuing to produce the Island’s award-winning newspaper of record.”