Island first responders receive new ambulance

Shelter Island has a new ambulance, courtesy of the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation.

Pictured above, from left, board member Jim Preston, Treasurer Judy Sherman, Supervisor Jim Dougherty receiving a $100,000 check from Chairman Sam Case, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services Director Jack Thilberg and board member Mark Kanarvogel. Not pictured, board member Ben Jones.

The town received the $100,000 check, plus a $30,000 check from the foundation for advanced training for the Island’s EMTs.