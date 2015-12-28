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DOT waits for dry weather to finish 114 road work

By Julie Lane

REPORTER FILE PHOTO State DOT workers hope weather will cooperate this week, enabling them to finish road work on Route 114.
ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO | State Department of Transportation workers hope weather will cooperate this week, enabling them to finish road work on Route 114.

Shelter Island drivers on Route 114 may experience some detours or brief delays this week as the New York State Department of Transportation continues work it started prior to Christmas week.Still to be done is installation of lane markers along Route 114 as weather allows, according to DOT spokeswoman Eileen Peters.

The project has involved improvements in drainage at various sites.

The work began in the area of South Ferry prior to Christmas and continued on Route 114 North between Winthrop Road and Piccozzi’s Gas Station last week.

But while Islanders can’t complain about the temperatures during that period, there was too much rain to finish the project, Ms. Peters said.

At least one deteriorated drainage structure had to be replaced and several others had to be cleaned to improve storm water runoff, she said.

During that part of the work, DOT workers repaved some patches of roadway.

j.lane@sireporter.com