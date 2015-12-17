Cops: Unlicensed driver ticketed twice in 17 minutes on same street

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Miguel G. Santos Ebelio, 32, of Greenport, was stopped by police on Bridge Street on the morning of December 14 and ticketed for driving a vehicle with non-transparent windows and unlicensed operation. He was stopped again 17 minutes later on the same street and ticketed for improper turn without a signal, improper U-turn and unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENT

Michael D. Tryon of Shelter Island was driving on South Ferry Road past the Medical Center on the morning of December 11 when a deer ran into the driver’s side of the car. Police estimated damage at less than $1,000 and notified the Highway Department to remove the deer.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller notified police on December 8 of a possible petit lar­ceny by an unknown person. The caller did not want to file charges but wanted to alert police in case others reported similar cases.

On December 8 a swimming pool at a home in South Ferry Hills was discovered being improperly filled using a garden hose, in violation of the town code. A caller reported hearing a loud motor running at a vacant home. When police responded the sound was found to be coming from an electric vacuum running to keep a new vinyl pool liner tight while the pool was being filled.

Police turned off the hose and, to reduce the noise, covered the vaccuum with a cardboard box found on the pool deck. Unable to contact the homeowner, police left a message with the building inspector to follow up on the violation.

A vehicle disturbance was reported December 9 by a Menantic homeowner reporting a car parked without permission in his driveway. Police located the owner of a company working next door who agreed to remove the vehicle.

Later that evening, the sound of a dog barking for an hour prompted a concerned Westmoreland caller to phone police, who located the dog and spoke with its owner. The dog, apparently barking at deer, was taken inside.

Another vehicle disturbance was reported the afternoon of December 10. Police responded but the vehicle was gone when they arrived.

A burglary alarm, apparently set off by a loose front door window, brought police to a vacant Hay Beach residence December 11. A caretaker repaired the problem.

In Harbor View on December 15, a hunter called police to report that he’d hunted and killed a deer and needed help loading it into his car. The responding officer explained that, while he would help this time, police do not generally provide this service and advised the hunter to make other arrangements in the future. The caller was informed that police also do not control hunting or tagging of deer.

A person turned away from Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport on the evening of December 13 reported no place to stay. Southold police provided transport from the hospital to the North Ferry and Shelter Island police escorted the person from the dock to the South Ferry, where Sag Harbor police were to assist with transport to a shelter for the night.

Later that night, a caller contacted Southold police who passed along a request that Shelter Island Police unlock a car in the Heights to retrieve the caller’s keys. Police located the keys and delivered them to the ferry for transport to Greenport.

In other ferry-related business that same night, a passport found on the North Ferry was returned to its owner with the assistance of police.

On December 14, police opened an investigation into a counterfeit bill that was turned over to the detective unit.

A Hay Beach property owner called police that day to say that pending sale of the property, hunting on the site would be limited to two hunters whose names were provided to police.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Services team transported an aided case to Southampton Hospital on December 14.