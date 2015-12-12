Coach Card’s take on the season

As we enter the holiday season, a new year of Shelter Island School girls and boys winter sports is under way. This includes the Shelter Island boys varsity and JV basketball teams.

On the sidelines this year are returning Head Coach Jay Card and assistants Ian Kanarvogel, Jimbo Theinert, Jim Colligan and Peter Miedema.

On Monday, Coach Card watched the junior high boys — 7th and 8th grades — basketball team as they won an impressive game over the Ross School.

When asked about his vision for the upcoming season, Coach Card said, “First and foremost, a main goal this year is to stay healthy. It’s a long season and players need to keep away from the injury bug as well as keep themselves healthy off the court.”

Coach Card hopes the varsity team can build on last year’s strong finish when the team was clicking down the stretch. He’s also counting on his seniors for leadership on and off the court.

This past year many players worked hard, competing in spring, summer and fall basketball leagues, keeping in condition through competitive games.

The JV team, which shares gym time with the varsity, has a large squad this year. Ian Kanarvogel returns as coach and said he’ll be focusing on teaching his charges how to play as a team and improving basketball skills to prepare them for the varsity level.

The teams were in action at home against non-league opponent East Rockaway Friday night.

Come out and support the teams at their first home game of the season.

See you at the gym!