A night to remember: Island volleyball team honored at awards dinner

Each December the Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches Association hosts its annual awards dinner. This year seven of Shelter Island’s athletes arrived at the East Wind catering hall in Wading River, along with nearly 700 other people. The glittering chandeliers and friends and family made for a memorable night.

As a whole, the team was honored for their undefeated season as League VIII champs — their seventh consecutive title. The team was also applauded as the Class D Long Island champions for the 12th straight season.

Individual awards were also made. Kenna McCarthy and Margaret Michalak made their way to the dais to be recognized as All-State players, the highest-level awards made at the dinner. Kenna was elected to the Class D fourth team, Margaret to the fifth team.

Colibri Lopez and Emily Hyatt each earned their first All-League nods. Serina Kaasik earned All-League Honorable Mention. A record four Island athletes earned All-Conference classification honors, awarded to those players who stand out among the Class B, C, and D teams. Amira Lawrence, Kelly Colligan, Margaret Michalak and Kenna McCarthy each received this honor.

Amira was also recognized as a member of the All-Tournament team for her outstanding play in the county finals, while Kelly collected the Most Valuable Player award for the county championship. Kelly was also recognized as an All-County Academic player, a very competitive honor reserved for senior athletes with the highest academic achievements. Margaret Michalak was singled out as the Most Valuable Player in League VIII. Coaches and parents alike were very proud indeed.

One of the great things about the night is that our little team is recognized in front of the entire Suffolk County volleyball community. Many people in the room have never been to Shelter Island, but through the hard work of these athletes, they are certainly aware of the long-standing and proud volleyball tradition of our school.

As I looked around the table at the six seniors, it struck me that it would be the last time, with the exception of the sports awards dinner in June, that I would be together with them as a team. I will certainly miss the camaraderie, laughter and little jokes that only people who have sweat together, rode buses together, won and lost together can share. Their contribution to Shelter Island volleyball history will be chronicled on the new banners in the gym.

I hope that as they move on to bigger schools and life beyond the Island, they will look back on this time of their lives with fondness.

It’s been a great ride and thanks for the memories!

Editor’s note: Coach Belt was too modest to mention, but she, too, has been honored by her peers, receiving recognition for her 100th varsity volleyball victory by the American Volleyball Coaches Association at their annual convention in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, December 18.