Island Calendar of Events

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, December 10 to Thursday, December 17:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Anime Club, for young adults, library. Meets December 12, 2 p.m. and December 18, 3 p.m.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Story Time, Tuesdays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, grades K to 7, 7 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

WiiU for teens, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Friday Night Dialogues, “How Do Children Write Creatively?” Mary Dwyer, mentors and students from 2Rs4fun!, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

PTSA Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Presbyterian Church, $10 adult, $5 child, $25 family. Kids under 3 free. Bring your camera for a photo with Santa.

Coffee and Coloring, 11 a.m., for adults, Shelter Island Library.

Gingerbread Decorating, Mashomack’s Visitor Center, all ages. Free, donations appreciated, 2 to 4 p.m. RSVP to 749-1001 by December 10.

Santa at Jack’s Marine, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Young Adult Animé Club, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Chequit Tree Lighting, bake sale, refreshments, ornament and cookie decorating, carolers, photo booth with Santa. Benefits Historical Society, 4 to 6 p.m.

Mashomack Holiday Open House: Event cancelled this year due to construction.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

Tea & Tree, Sylvester Manor, by invitation only, for volunteers and supporters, 1 to 3 p.m.

Community Chorus Concert, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Christmas Cantata, Bell Choir, youth ensemble, instrumental soloists. Free. Reception to follow.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14

Young Adult Book Club, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Refreshments.

Decorate Your Door, for Island businesses, sponsored by Chamber of Commerce. Vote for your favorite at shelterislandchamber.org/doorcontest.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15

PTSA Holiday Boutique, school kids shop for gifts, front lobby, Shelter Island School during school hours.

Cookie Swap, Bring three dozen to swap, Shelter Island Library, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

Origami Club, for adults, Shelter Island Library, 12 noon.

Lego Club, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Chamber of Commerce Holiday Party, 6 to 8 p.m., Red Maple at the Chequit. Appetizers served, cash bar. RSVP to Ashley Knight at ashleysicc@gmail.com.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 14: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

December 14: MS4, 3 p.m.

December 14: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees, library lower level, 7 p.m.

December 14: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

December 15: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

December 16: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

December 17: Green Options Committee, 12 noon