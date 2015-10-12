You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

Island Calendar of Events

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, December 10 to Thursday, December 17:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Anime Club, for young adults, library. Meets December 12, 2 p.m. and December 18, 3 p.m.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Story Time, Tuesdays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, grades K to 7, 7 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

WiiU for teens, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Friday Night Dialogues, “How Do Children Write Creatively?” Mary Dwyer, mentors and students from 2Rs4fun!, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

PTSA Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Presbyterian Church, $10 adult, $5 child, $25 family. Kids under 3 free. Bring your camera for a photo with Santa.

Coffee and Coloring, 11 a.m., for adults, Shelter Island Library.

Gingerbread Decorating, Mashomack’s Visitor Center, all ages. Free, donations appreciated, 2 to 4 p.m. RSVP to 749-1001 by December 10.

Santa at Jack’s Marine, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Young Adult Animé Club, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Chequit Tree Lighting, bake sale, refreshments, ornament and cookie decorating, carolers, photo booth with Santa. Benefits Historical Society, 4 to 6 p.m.

Mashomack Holiday Open House: Event cancelled this year due to construction.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

Tea & Tree, Sylvester Manor, by invitation only, for volunteers and supporters, 1 to 3 p.m.

Community Chorus Concert, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Christmas Cantata, Bell Choir, youth ensemble, instrumental soloists. Free. Reception to follow.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14

Young Adult Book Club, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Refreshments.

Decorate Your Door, for Island businesses, sponsored by Chamber of Commerce. Vote for your favorite at shelterislandchamber.org/doorcontest.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15

PTSA Holiday Boutique, school kids shop for gifts, front lobby, Shelter Island School during school hours.

Cookie Swap, Bring three dozen to swap, Shelter Island Library, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

Origami Club, for adults, Shelter Island Library, 12 noon.

Lego Club, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Chamber of Commerce Holiday Party, 6 to 8 p.m., Red Maple at the Chequit. Appetizers served, cash bar. RSVP to Ashley Knight at ashleysicc@gmail.com.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 14: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

December 14: MS4, 3 p.m.

December 14: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees, library lower level, 7 p.m.

December 14: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

December 15: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

December 16: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

December 17: Green Options Committee, 12 noon