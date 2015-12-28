2015 in review: Volleyball team champions for 12th year in a row

Twelve is a nice round number.

An even dozen is the number of years in a row the Shelter Island School’s volleyball team has been the Long Island Class D Champions. It’s an honor that is never guaranteed, with the work toward that end-of-season title beginning in late August.

The record-breaking season began on August 24 when JV coach Jim Theinert was still in Europe on his honeymoon and I was limited to working with just my left hand — a broken right hand was the result of a collision during a volleyball game about three weeks prior. Luckily, Alexis Perlaki was assisting practices as the new team manager.

The 2015 team was small, with a total of 16 athletes, with eight per squad. A tight squeeze, with little room for injury or sickness. But the athletes were dedicated and versatile.

Our schedule was in flux the first part of the season. Bridgehampton and the Ross School each dropped their programs, leaving only five varsity teams in the league. The silver lining was that we were able to schedule significantly more competitive non-league matches, which helped prep us for the postseason.

The tough competition we faced included Westhampton Beach, Hampton Bays, Shoreham-Wading River and Center Moriches. Westhampton is a strong Class A squad, and despite taking a set from them, we lost that match. But victories against the Class B Hampton Bays and Shoreham-Wading River, and Class C Center Moriches, all of whom qualified for playoffs in their classes, certainly was a feather in our caps. We also took second place in the Mattituck tournament, our highest finish ever. The varsity’s record was an unblemished 8-0 in League VIII, and 20-8-1 overall.

The varsity team had many athletes who play volleyball year round. Being Island students, they are also artists and scientists, writers and singers, actors and humanitarians. I very much enjoyed getting to know each one throughout the season.

Some players are best described by numbers:

Amira Lawrence, a junior, impressed the crowds with her powerful hitting from the middle. She was our top blocker, had the highest kill and serving ace percentage.

Margaret Michalak, the hard-hitting, swing-for-the-fences senior, led the team with 158 kills. Kelly Colligan, whose fierceness and drive is belied by her petite size, was a close second with 150 kills. Kenna McCarthy, whose calm demeanor and pretty setting hands captained the team on the court, was also the top server on the team, scoring a team high 90 aces.

Others brought intangibles to the court: Junior Melissa Frasco, the fearless libero who always wore a different colored shirt, is also an extraordinarily dedicated athlete, attending every single practice this season.

Colibri Lopez was an extremely unselfish player. Trained primarily as an outside and middle hitter, we found that Lopez was also a great fit on the right side, adding some firepower playing opposite our setter.

Seri Kaasik, ever calm under fire, became a good defensive player with a reliable serve.

Emily Hyatt, only in her second year of playing volleyball, worked tirelessly to improve her game. Summer clinics and extra strength and conditioning sessions led to a much-improved serve; she notched the second highest number of blocks on the team.

Our season ended at the quarter finals of the New York State Tournament, losing to our nemesis and Class D state-runner up, Haldane. Despite the disappointment of that loss and the end of the 2015 season, volleyball life goes on. Mihalak and McCarthy plan to play in college, continuing an Island tradition of playing the sport they love in the wider world.

Lawrence and Frasco, the only returning varsity players, are ready to be team leaders in 2016. Fellow juniors Liz Larsen, Julia Labrozzi, Nicolette Frasco and setter Sarah Lewis are poised to make the move up from the quite successful 9-1 JV squad.

Jim Theinert has already compiled an end-of-season survey, which we will use as a blueprint for the 2016 season.

At the end of the day, at the end of the season, I always look back and ask the question: Did we play well and have fun? The answer has always been yes. It has been a year to remember.