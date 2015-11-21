Women’s Volleyball: McGayhey earns All-America honors at Springfield

In her final season playing volleyball for Springfield College, Kelsey McGayhey concluded an outstanding senior year by earning third-team All-America honors for the second straight year.

The former star volleyball and basketball player — whose jersey number was retired in 2012 at Shelter Island High School — was one of four players on the Springfield team to be named All-America on Friday. Only six schools out of 422 had as many as four All-Americans.

McGayhey, a right-side hitter, posted 256 kills along with 62 blocks and 43 digs this past season. She hit over .400 in 13 matches this season and was one of only five right side player to rank in the top 50 nationally in hitting percentage.

McGayhey was a three-time all-conference and all-region player for the Pride, a Division III school. She helped lead the Pride to a 31-4 record and spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

A criminal justice major, McGayhey led her team in kills as a junior last season with 312.