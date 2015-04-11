Who’s new? Ernest Bridgford Truelove, that’s who

Ernest was welcomed into the world by his parents, Selina and Jeffrey Truelove of Greenport and his maternal grandparents, P.A.T. and Bridg Hunt of Shelter Island, on Sunday morning, September 27, 2015, the day of the eclipsed harvest moon.

He weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 22 inches long.

Ernest made Esther Hird Hunt of Dering Harbor a great-grandmother. He is the third grandchild of Beth and Gerald Truelove of Baltimore, Maryland.

His uncle is Martin Hunt of Shelter Island and his aunt and uncle are Sara and Daniel Salazar of Houston, Texas. He has two first cousins, Sofia and Lucas Salazar, also of Houston, Texas.