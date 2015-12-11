What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

No one called in to identify last week’s patriotic and brightly painted red, white and blue sign (see below), a recent addition to the front of the popular deli on West Neck Road. Even though he hails from Middle Island, our guest editor and Times Review Media Group’s Executive Editor Grant Parpan knew. “It’s the Eagle Deli sign. I knew that because that’s where I ate lunch yesterday.”