Weekly calendar: Nov. 26- Dec. 3
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, November 26 to Thursday, December 3.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.
Anime Club, for young adults, 3 p.m. Fridays, library. 749-0042
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.
Lego Club, Fridays, 3 p.m. Call 749-0042 for dates.
Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26
Thanksgiving Community Potluck, 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Bring a dish to share or volunteer to help in the kitchen.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27
Book sale, Shelter Island Library’s lower level, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Repeats on Saturday, November 28.
Toy giveaway, Jack’s Marine and Toy Store, 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Repeats on Saturday, November 28.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28
Sugar Plum Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church, bake sale, homemade gifts, basket raffle and lunch. 749-0805.
Turkey Plunge, Friends of the Library, Crescent Beach. Check-in at 10 a.m; costume judging, 10:45 a.m.; plunge at 11 a.m. Register online at silibrary.org/plunge.
Birds of Prey, live animal demonstration, Mashomack Preserve, 1 to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Call 749-1001 to reserve.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
WCC holiday luncheon, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church. Bring covered dish and gently used item for silent auction.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
Tree Lighting, Chamber of Commerce, in front of Police headquarters, 6 p.m. Followed by hot chocolate, cookies and visit with Santa at Youth Center.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
November 26: All Town buildings closed.
December 1: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
December 2: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.
December 4: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.