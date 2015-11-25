Weekly calendar: Nov. 26- Dec. 3

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, November 26 to Thursday, December 3.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Anime Club, for young adults, 3 p.m. Fridays, library. 749-0042

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Lego Club, Fridays, 3 p.m. Call 749-0042 for dates.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Thanksgiving Community Potluck, 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Bring a dish to share or volunteer to help in the kitchen.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Book sale, Shelter Island Library’s lower level, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Repeats on Saturday, November 28.

Toy giveaway, Jack’s Marine and Toy Store, 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Repeats on Saturday, November 28.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Sugar Plum Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church, bake sale, homemade gifts, basket raffle and lunch. 749-0805.

Turkey Plunge, Friends of the Library, Crescent Beach. Check-in at 10 a.m; costume judging, 10:45 a.m.; plunge at 11 a.m. Register online at silibrary.org/plunge.

Birds of Prey, live animal demonstration, Mashomack Preserve, 1 to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Call 749-1001 to reserve.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

WCC holiday luncheon, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church. Bring covered dish and gently used item for silent auction.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Tree Lighting, Chamber of Commerce, in front of Police headquarters, 6 p.m. Followed by hot chocolate, cookies and visit with Santa at Youth Center.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 26: All Town buildings closed.

December 1: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

December 2: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

December 4: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.