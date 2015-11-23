Thiele hails state’s investment in tourism

A new state initiative funded at $50 million to support tourism in New York State drew applause from Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor).

Mr. Thiele pointed out that on the East End tourism is “a major component of economic prosperity.”

The commitment by Governor Andrew Cuomo to the funding came at a New York State Tourism Summit in Albany this week where local and international tourism leaders met with state officials to explore new industry opportunities.

Since 2011, the state’s tourism industry has grown, Mr. Thiele said. In 2014, the industry generated direct spending of $62.5 billion statewide and produced $7.8 billion in state and local taxes, he said.

Visitors to the state increased by 8.2 million with nearly 227 million visitors recorded in 2014, he said.

Tourism is the state’s fourth largest employment sector with one of every 12 jobs related to the industry, he said. The 2014 data shows the industry supported 867,900 jobs and generated more than $31 billion in wages.