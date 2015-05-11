The Island calendar: Nov. 5-13

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, November 5 through Friday, November 13.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Lego Club, Fridays, 3 p.m. Meets November 6 and 20.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Mashomack hike, normally off-limits Major’s Harbor Beach and forest, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Call 749-1001 to save a spot. Free; donations appreciated.

Shelter Island Trail Club, 2-mile trail walk in Sachem’s Woods, 9 a.m. Meet at entrance to Sachem’s on Midway Road across from Bowditch Road.

Holiday Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Havens Store at Historical Society. New seasonal merchandise from Island vendors. Refreshments served.

“The Telling Project,” Veterans and military family members share stories, 7 p.m., Perlman Music Program’s Shore Road campus. Presented by the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund. Free; space limited. RSVP to 835-6503, email melissa@jjtmf.org or visit jjtmf.org.

Wait list only. Performances at other off-Island locations throughout November.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

WCC luncheon, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker artist Janet Culbertson. Bring a sandwich and mug. Dessert and beverages provided. A monetary donation or non-perishable item for Food Pantry appreciated.

Movies at the Library, “Tunes of Glory,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day breakfast, complimentary for vets, auxiliary, Scouts and their families, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., American Legion. Donations appreciated. Call 749-1180 for more info.

Veterans Day ceremony, 10 a.m., American Legion Mitchell Post 281. Everyone invited. Legionnaires and auxiliary members meet at 9:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Senior mall trip, Smith Haven Mall, Town bus leaves 8 a.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot. $5 per person. Call Mollie Strugats at 749-1456.

Ecumenical Breakfast, for seniors, 10 a.m. in Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. $5 per person. Non-perishable item or monetary donation for Food Pantry appreciated. Sign up at Dinner Bell or call Office of Senior Services at 749-1059.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Meantime,” Jenifer Maxson’s one-woman show, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Registration required; call the library at 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 9: MS4, 3 p.m.

November 9: Library Board of Trustees, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

November 9: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

November 10: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

November 10: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

November 10: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

November 11: All Town buildings closed.

November 13: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.