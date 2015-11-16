Take the plunge for the Shelter Island Library

The Friends of the Shelter Island Library will sponsor its sixth annual Turkey Plunge on Saturday, November 28 at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach. Proceeds will benefit the library.

All plungers are welcome — wetsuits are allowed. Toes, ankles, knees, waist or full immersion — it’s your choice. Each participant should raise at least $25.

Sign up at the library in advance or at Crescent Beach that day beginning at 10 a.m. When you register at the library, you will receive a plunge packet that includes a sign-up sheet for sponsors, ways to raise money, a suggested letter asking for support and the details of the day.

A turkey cut-out with the plunger’s name will be posted on the giant giraffe at the library so that everyone can appreciate the dedication and courage of the participants.

Costumes are encouraged, so don’t pack away your Halloween finery yet. Former Library Director Denise DiPaolo and Glenn Waddington will judge the costumes.

Local restaurants and businesses have donated prizes for best costumes and for most money raised by an individual and a team. All plungers will be entered in a raffle too — the registration form is the raffle ticket.

Every plunger will receive a T-shirt (designed by the incomparable Peter Waldner), a Turkey Plunge button and the satisfaction of a job well done in meeting the challenge of the bay to benefit the Friends of the Shelter Island Library.

There will be hot cider and donut holes for everyone. Shelter Island Tavern will donate chili to be sold to benefit the library.

The Friends of the Shelter Island Library raises money to help the library with grants for projects and events not covered by the operating budget. In the past five years, the library has received over $100,000 in support from the Friends.

— Sue Hine