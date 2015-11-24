Sulahian replaces Anderson as fire chief; personal reasons cited for change

Will Anderson III has resigned as chief of the Shelter Island Fire Department. Greg Sulahian, who has been first assistant chief, was sworn in at Monday night’s Fire Commissioners’ meeting as chief.

Anthony Reiter moves up to become first assistant chief and Stanley Beckwith was sworn in as second assistant chief. Usually such transitions occur in March.

“He has too much going on in his life,” Commission Chairman Andy Reeve said about Mr. Anderson’s leaving the post.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve,” Mr. Anderson said about his five-and-a-half years in the fire departments upper echelon, a year-and-a-half of which were as chief.

“It’s a long time in the chiefs’ line,” Mr. Anderson said. His other responsibilities are too great for him to continue, he added. “The first thing to go is the volunteer gig,” he said.