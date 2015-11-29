Suffolk Closeup: Solar solutions

We’ve had solar power energizing our house in Noyac for six years now — and it’s a bonanza!

Once the photovoltaic panels are up on your roof, nothing more needs to be done. They harvest electricity from the sun even on cloudy days. Never in the half-dozen years have the 38 panels on our roof needed any care.

And frequently, looking at the Long Island Power Authority meter attached to the house, I see the numbers going backwards — we’re producing electricity for LIPA for which LIPA reimburses us.

Then there are the two thermal solar panels heating up water and sending it—very well-heated — into the house. The other day, it was 64 degrees outside but the thermometer on the hot water tank in the basement showed water from the thermal panels coming down at 130 degrees. Amazing! And these panels are also care-free.

Meanwhile, the price of solar panels have plummeted since the panels were installed at our house, and efficiencies have gone up, Dean Hapshe of Harvest Power was saying the other day on a visit to check our installation.

Mr. Hapshe is a master teacher of solar installers on Long Island. He entered the solar energy field in 1980. With his decades of experience, he’s served as an instructor of others in the industry here.

When he and his crew put our system in, the cost of the photovoltaic panels, which produce 7,500 watts, an average-size system was $6 a watt. “Now it’s down to $3.65,” Mr. Hapshe said. The efficiency rate has risen to 21 percent and is getting close to the 25 percent efficiency of solar panels on satellites and the International Space Station. That means more electricity is generated for every ray of sunlight.

And think about it: The sun sends no bills, which has been vexing for electric utilities around the nation.

“Utilities wage campaign against rooftop solar,” was the headline in the Washington Post of an article in March. The story, by Joby Warrick, a Pulitzer Prize winner who often writes on energy issues, begins: “Three years ago, the nation’s top utility executives gathered at a Colorado resort to hear warnings about a grave new threat to operators of America’s electric grid: not superstorms or cyberattacks, but rooftop solar panels.

“If demand for residential solar continued to rise, traditional utilities could soon face serious problems from ‘declining retail sales’ and a ‘loss of customers’ to ‘potential obsolescence,’ according to a presentation prepared for the group. ‘Industry must prepare an action plan to address the challenges,’ it said.

The warning, delivered to a private meeting of the utility industry’s main trade association, became a call to arms for electricity providers in nearly every corner of the nation.”

The article continued: “Three years later, the industry and its fossil-fuel supporters are waging a determined campaign to stop a home-solar insurgency …”

The New York Times, in an editorial last year titled, “The Koch Attack on Solar Energy,” noted how “the Koch brothers and their conservative allies in state government have found a new tax they can support. Naturally it’s a tax on something the country needs: solar energy panels.”

The Times told of how the Koch brothers — Koch Industries is based on oil refining — “have been spending heavily to fight incentives for renewable energy, which have been adopted by most states. They particularly dislike state laws that allow homeowners with solar panels to sell power they don’t need back to electric utilities.”

Here on Long Island, support for solar power by LIPA — created with a mission to advance the development of solar and other forms of renewable energy on the island — has gone down and down. The once hefty rebate LIPA provided for solar installations has now descended to a paltry 20 cents a watt.

New York State, however, still provides up to $5,000 in support for an installation and the federal government offers a tax credit of 30 percent of the cost of a solar system. But this program needs to be extended at the end of next year.

The capacity and economics of renewable energy are, in a word, wonderful. The New York Times ran a front-page story earlier this month headlined: “In Texas Night Winds Blow in Free Electricity.” It told of how in Texas “wind farms are generating so much electricity” that it is now being “given away.”

There are those who seek to profit from expensive electricity generated by oil, gas, coal and nuclear power. They would try to suppress the renewable energy revolution now underway.

They must be stopped, and the windfall of safe, green, inexpensive electricity be allowed to flow.