Southolder charged with Island DWI

Candis Leary, 35, of Southold was charged with driving while intoxicated; operating a vehicle when her blood alcohol level was reported as 0.8 or greater; two counts of failing to keep to the right on the roadway; aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the third degree; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Ms. Leary was stopped on Shelter Island at 9:05 p.m. election night and held overnight for arraignment in Shelter Island Justice Court. She was subsequently released on bail for a later court date.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

j.lane@sireporter.com