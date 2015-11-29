Society offers chance to win vintage skiff

The East End Classic Boat Society is will be giving one lucky winner a chance to own a Pooduck skiff at its wine and cheese reception in Amagansett next week. A raffle will take place at the December 5 reception at the boat shop at 301 Bluff Road, Amagansett. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. and will feature wines from New Zealand.

The Pooduck skiff has a lapstrake hull and is built of four different wood, including mahogany. Lapstrake planks lap over one another instead of edging that comes together at the edges.

That method of building adds strength to the hull by adding thickness so the boat could be designed with lighter wood stock.

The winner gets the boat, a trailer, oars and sails.

Club members construct and restore vintage wooden boats and will offer tours of the shop, where visitors can see a range of boat shop equipment as well as various crafts for sailing, rowing and canoeing. The boats are for sale, according to society president Ray Hartjen.

Among the vintage boats nearing full restoration is a 1955 Dunphy, a classic 16-foot runabout made using a cold-molded plywood technique, according to Mr. Hartjen.

The boat’s exterior was taken down to the bare wood and is being caulked, repainted and given multiple coats of varnish, he said. Another restoration project underway is on a 1921 Herreshoff 12.5 sloop, he said.

Since the organization for founded, the society has built nine classic design boats from scratch.

Membership in the nonprofit society is $35 a year or $45 for a family and people with all levels of skills are invited to join.

The group meets year round on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters behind the Maritime Museum. Mr. Hartjen can be reached at 324-2490 for more information about the society.

j.lane@sireporter.com