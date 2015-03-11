Shelter Islanders go to the polls for supervisor and Town Board seats

Polls opened at 6 a.m. at the Shelter Island School this Election Day 2015.

Democratic incumbent Supervisor Jim Dougherty is being challenged by former supervisor Art Williams, who is running on the Republican line.

Three candidates are seeking two seats for Town Council. Republican Paul Shepherd is running for a second, four-year term and, with Councilman Peter Reich bowing out, Democrat Jim Colligan and Republican Emory Breiner round out the candidates vying for a seat on the Town Board.

Running unopposed are incumbent Highway Superintendent Jay Cad Jr., incumbent Receiver of Taxes Annemarie Seddio, incumbent Assessor BJ Ianfolla and newcomer Quinn Karpeh for the other assessor’s spot.

On the county level, Democrat Bridget Fleming is running against Republican Amos Goodman to be the Island’s representative in the Legislature, with current Legislator Jay Schniederman leaving because of term limits.

The 90th annual Election Day Luncheon hosted by the United Presbyterian Women will be in session from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. No reservations needed.

The polls at the school will be open until 9 p.m.