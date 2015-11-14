Shelter Island Thanksgiving tradition returning for seventh year

Everyone is welcome to the seventh annual Community Thanksgiving Potluck on Thursday, November 26 at 2 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall.

Hosts Emily and Dana Hallman will provide turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

Bring a dish and share something from your own traditions. They are also looking for volunteers to help.

If you need a ride or a meal delivered or want to reserve a place, call the Hallmans at 749-5092 in advance to arrange it.

The Hallmans were the Shelter Island Reporter’s 2014 People of the Year for their work organizing the annual celebration. Below is a short video Times Review Media Group produced about them for the awards reception.