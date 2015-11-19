Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Not just platitudes

To the Editor:

Veterans Day has come and gone again this year.

Although there are not many of us left, I am a World War II disabled veteran. I have always appreciated the fact that the nation thinks enough about us that every November 11 we have our own day. Sadly, our local government reserves its appreciation for parades and platitudes.

This veteran has a real problem with the fact that the town manages its property in a way that negatively affects me. Yet, my complaints have been ignored for over a year.

The Town Board knows that I have been unhappy that [the town] has been inconsiderate neighbors for quite some time. Last month I wrote another letter to the Town Board about how they keep up their land and how it is intruding upon mine.

I know my letter was read aloud at the board meeting last month. I am still waiting for some kind of an answer. It is difficult for me to understand why not one member of the board cares to write, call or stop by my house to explain why they are doing nothing about this problem. Do they not understand or do they just not care? At the very least their failure to respond is just being rude. Is that the example they would like to set for our town?

Although tempted, I was both kind and fair enough not to pen this letter a couple of weeks ago in the middle of the election process. But now elections are over and it is time to write the Reporter. I have to let the rest of the Island become aware of how their Town Board deals with their problems and how, to them, Veterans Day is just another day to wave to the crowd and shake hands

In return, I hope that someone will be kind and fair enough to me, at least to give me a call or stop by and see the quandary I am facing.

WILLIAM G. DICKERSON

Shelter Island

Home of the brave

To the Editor:

We honor our veterans with parades, displaying our flag and by contributing to the many worthy causes to help them. One more way is to honor the American principles and the ideal of democracy that they and their families have sacrificed so much for.

No matter how it is justified, whenever our politicians are deceptive and less than honest with its citizens, they only serve to dishonor every veteran and active service member.

We, the people, must speak up whenever, wherever our leaders allow our democracy to be corrupted. It may be uncomfortable to acknowledge and expose this but it is the least that we, as citizens, can do.

Representatives in Town Hall, Albany and D.C. must understand the true cost of our freedom. They need to observe the highest level of integrity and discipline to ensure our democracy. Those with any “special interest” must acquiesce to the basic values that all Americans deserve and expect.

It seems that we have accepted “politics as usual” and are willing to let our freedoms slip away. Recent studies rate the U.S.A. personal and economic freedom index between 15th and 20th of all countries. That is a disgrace.

We send our young troops to fight and die for the common ideal of democracy and freedom. Yet we are too often willing to ignore these ideals when they are inconvenient right here, where we live.

That is also a disgrace.

Our veterans have proven that we are the home of the brave. We must strive to be the number one country respected as the land of the free once again. We owe it to them.

My sincere appreciation to all fellow veterans and their families.

VINCENT NOVAK

Shelter Island

New Island nature club

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Trail Club is looking for members. This club, which has recently formed, takes the general concepts of Vinebusters and focuses them on trail building and trail stewardship. As a founding member of Vinebusters, I have really enjoyed the experiences and memories of our clean-up days and how much we have accomplished with basically a few hand tools and a Saturday morning.

One thing I feel like we’ve been lacking is inclusiveness. We are an action-based group and participation has been predominantly centered around cutting down vines and dragging heavy things around the woods.

I wanted to start a group that would include everyone, young and old — not that old folks haven’t been the bulk of the draggers of heavy things! — and also work towards a goal that was more useful for everyone in the community.

If you’d like to be a part of this newly formed club, please email me at shelterislandtrailclub@gmail.com and I’ll add you to our list.

In the future, the Vinebusters and the Trail Club may meld depending on how it goes with the new club’s ability to achieve endorsement by the Town Board.

Thanks and hope to see you all again soon one way or the other.

DAN FOKINE

Shelter Island

An event, a process

To the Editor:

I’d like to thank all those who supported me with their vote Tuesday, November 3. It meant a lot to me. Also, those who worked to help me behind the scenes in both the Republican and Conservative parties, giving me not only their endorsements, but others as well.

While the numbers were good, you needn’t fear that it will go to my head. When you do the math, it becomes evident that one out of three people chose not to vote for me. If that doesn’t instill humility in a man, nothing can.

With that in mind, I am truly grateful for those who crossed otherwise impassable party lines to cast their ballot in my direction. Of course one always hopes people will do that in a local election, but there are never any guarantees.

Congratulations are in order for the winners, surely, but also for those who put themselves out there, stood for public office, ran a clean race, and took the personal risk that it involves. Rejection is unpleasant, I think especially in small town elections.

Finally, I’d like to thank my dog, Ike, for allowing the use of his image in my campaign ad. The Canine Union is a tough endorsement to get. Make no mistake, it cost me dearly in blood, treasure and treats. Thank goodness he has no pockets, or I’d be in one of them.

Again, thank you all, and don’t forget, voting is an event, democracy a process. Stay with the program, please. Whether you voted for me or not, your input is a necessity if this thing is to work properly, and I am always listening. God bless you all.

PAUL SHEPHERD

Town Councilman

Thanks to all

To the Editor:

I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your kind words, encouragement and support on Election Day. I am excited about the new challenges that lie ahead and look forward to becoming a member of Shelter Island’s Town Board as your councilman.

I particularly want to thank Heather Reylek and the members of Shelter Island’s Democratic Committee for their guidance and hard work. They worked hard to help our Democratic ticket get elected.

I also really appreciate those of you who hosted our “Meet and Greets,” the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island, as well as the Shelter Island Association for providing a venue for the candidates to express their views on specific issues facing our community.

Thank you to the Reporter for its endorsement and vote of confidence.

As I have said before, I promise the people of Shelter Island that I will give this new position my full attention and work hard with Supervisor Jim Dougherty and my fellow Town Board members to solve the major issues facing our Island. I am honored to serve you and will work with everything I have to earn your confidence and respect.

JIM COLLIGAN

Shelter Island

Urgent need

To the Editor:

Because it appears that when an ambulance is called, our paper routinely reports it, this will, I pray, head off any concern. Because I awakened at 1 a.m. with chest pain, I called 911 and our magnificent rescue team came quickly, advised a check at Eastern Long Island Hospital.

The immediate reports indicated there was nothing wrong with my heart, confirmed in a third series of tests in the morning, which also indicated no heart issue — the cardiologist saying this sometimes occurs without a heart-related cause.

I am proceeding in my call from God to fulfill my 107.6 years without my beloved partner, Mel. Fortunately, I have been given a role model right here many years ago and have enjoyed the privilege of meeting with other post-centarians in our region, which has a history of excelling in p-c.

My principal responsibility every day is as healer to Edgar Mitchell, the sixth man to walk on the moon. I had the privilege of healing Ed of a recurred cancer from which he has been free for about eight years now without use of medical model and to the astonishment of Ed’s diagnosing oncologist, Dr. Bart, of New York City.

There is intention on Ed’s part to live past 100 in active service to God along with other healees whose numbers I pray to add to in coming years.

While writing this, our Father Peter visited me at ELIH as I waited to be driven home. There is, he reported, an urgent need for someone to take Mel’s place in delivering Thanksgiving meals to the homebound.

Anyone who aspires to live 100 years or more in service of healing is asked to call me at 749-3295.

Gratefully, lovingly to all of you whose lives touched Mel’s.

SUZANNE MENDELSSOHN

Shelter Island