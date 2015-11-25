Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Cameron J. Pendergrass, 22, of Shelter Island was arrested by police on Friday, November 20 at about 5 p.m. following an investigation into a reported burglary at an Island residence. He was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief in the 3rd degree and petit larceny.

Mr. Pendergrass was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. In lieu of posting bail, he was remanded to Suffolk County jail.

SUMMONSES

Cristobal A. Garcia Monroy, 28, of Riverhead was driving on West Neck Road on November 17 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for driving without a license.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a call from a Shorewood resident on November 17 about a possible bonfire; light reflected from a flag pole apparently gave the appearance of a fire.

A caller reported a case of grand larceny in the Center that police are investigating.

Also on the 17th, a caller reported an injured deer in the Center. Police put the deer down.

A Silver Beach caller told police on November 18 that someone was yelling in the neighborhood. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

An automatic burglary alarm was sent off at a residence in the Heights on November 18; it was activated accidentally by construction workers.

On November 19, police responded to a property dispute in the Center, which was subsequently resolved.

A burglary alarm was set off at a Ram Island home on the 19th and again on November 20. There was no sign of criminal activity.

Police informed PSEG of an Island-wide power outage on November 20.

Police received a complaint on November 21 about youths operating ATVs in the Center. A stationary patrol was conducted; no noise or problems were noted.

A caller told police on November 22 that a mulch pile in the Center was smoking. The pile was spread out to avoid it turning into a fire.

On November 22, police advised a person to stop making unwanted phone calls.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 18.