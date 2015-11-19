Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Ofelia Jerez, 30, of Greenport was driving on North Ferry Road on November 10 when she was stopped by police for speeding — 54 mph in a 40-mph zone. She was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Germaine C. Faison of Riverhead was driving southbound on Ram Island Road on November 10 when she hit a large branch on the roadway. There was minor damage to the driver’s-side front bumper.

David Salerno of Shelter Island was driving southbound on South Ferry Road on November 11 when a deer ran into the left front bumper of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

On November 12, a caller reported a dead deer on a West Neck roadway. According to the police blotter, the deer had apparently been hit by a vehicle that had then left the scene of the accident.

Paul D. Sherrod of New York City was headed southbound on West Neck Road when a deer ran into the passenger-side of his vehicle. Damages were estimated at over $1,000. The deer was killed in the accident.

Kristine F. Thilberg of Shelter Island was driving north on North Ferry Road when a deer ran into the driver’s-side of the vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damages. There were no injuries.

OTHER REPORTS

A dead deer was found at a Center intersection on November 10; the Highway Department was notified.

A large brown and white dog was reported at large on North Midway Road on November 10. Police responded but the owner subsequently informed police he had retrieved the dog.

On November 15, a Center resident turned a small French bulldog into headquarters. The dog was returned to its owner who reported the dog had escaped from the yard.

A complaint about a barking dog was received from a Center caller on November 15. Police were unable to determine the location.

On November 10, a caller reported that a vehicle had been left in the Heights without a permit. The vehicle’s owner was not aware of HPOC’s permitting rules.

Police responded on November 10 to a caller who turned in a $100 bill that she believed was counterfeit.

A primary wire fell in the Center on November 11, igniting some brush. The Shelter Island Fire Department was called but police on patrol had put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. PSEG was notified.

On November 12, a Hay Beach caller told police that leaves were being blown onto her property. Police found no evidence that the dumping was intentional.

Police participated in a travel safety discussion at the Shelter Island School on November 13 for students going on a class trip to Disney World.

Also on November 13, police received a complaint about landscaping vehicles parked on the caller’s Ram Island property.

On November 14, police were requested to check on the welfare of the caller’s children.

Police responded to a caller’s complaint about being harassed on November 14.

Just after midnight on November 15, police observed a vehicle spotlighting a Center woods, stopped the vehicle and saw a hunting bow in the front equipped with a flashlight. The occupants were issued a warning about night hunting/poaching deer. The driver said they were just looking at a deer that had run across the road.

On November 15, police received a report about a small brush fire in Cartwright. The SIFD also responded. A neighbor said that while cleaning up leaves, the muffler on his machine, which was hot, may have started the fire. There was no property damage.

Police received a call about a small stove fire at a home in Silver Beach on November 15. The SIFD said the stove was defective and removed it from the residence, shutting off the propane.

Also on the 15th, police responded to a dispute about an intoxicated passenger’s refusal to pay for a fare from Montauk to Greenport. The passenger was advised that not paying the fare could result in an arrest. The fare was paid.

Five burglary alarms were activated in the Center, Silver Beach and Menantic on November 11, 12 and 15. One could have been the result of an Island-wide power outage; one was set off accidentally; and there was no sign of any criminal activity in two others. The fifth was a perimeter activated alarm; the residence appeared to be secure.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 12, 14 and 16. A team responded to another case on November 10 but transportation to ELIH was provided privately. In a fifth case on November 12, medical attention was refused.