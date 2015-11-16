Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Christian E. Johnson, 50, of Shelter Island was stopped by police on Tuesday, November 3 at about 5:50 p.m. for failing to signal a turn and for driving too slowly and impeding the flow of traffic. He was subsequently arrested on the following felony charges — aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 1st degree. He was also operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Mr. Johnson’s vehicle was impounded under Suffolk County’s DWI Seizure Law.

Mr. Johnson was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding. He was released on $1,000 bail.

Three days later, on Friday, November 6, he was driving west on Ram Island Drive when he was stopped again by police for failure to signal and to stop at a stop sign. Following investigation, he was arrested at about 9 a.m. for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 1st degree, driving without a required interlock device and driving while ability impaired. He was processed at police headquarters and arraigned in Justice Court, in front of Judge Westervelt. Mr. Johnson was released on $50,000 bail on the condition that he immediately enter a treatment program.

On November 3 at about 9 a.m., Raul Castro, 27, of Patchogue was stopped on West Neck Road for speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone — and subsequently arrested for unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. His vehicle was seized due to a prior conviction for unlicensed operation under Suffolk County’s Seizure Law. Mr. Castro was released on $100 station house bail and scheduled to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

On the same day, at about 9 p.m., Candis J. Leary, 35, of Southold was stopped for failure to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, unlicensed operation and two counts of failure to keep right. Ms. Leary was held overnight and arraigned in Justice Court the next day, Judge Westervelt presiding, and released on $1,000 bail. She will return to court at a later date.

Summonses

Frank C. Devito, 54, of Southampton was driving on South Ferry Road on November 3 when he was ticketed for unlicensed operation.

On November 5, Julio C. Ticuro, 31, of Greenport was driving on Clinton Avenue when he was stopped by police and given two summonses for failure to cover loose cargo and for unlicensed operation. He had several prior convictions for unlicensed operation and his vehicle was seized under Suffolk County’s Seizure Law.

OTHER REPORTS

An automatic burglary alarm was set off at a residence on Ram Island on November 3. Police found no indication of any criminal activity.

A caller reported an injured deer in the Center on November 5. Police responded and put the deer down. A second injured deer was put down by police in Silver Beach on November 7.

A low-hanging electric wire was reported in the Center on November 5. PSEG was notified.

A caller reported that a large box truck went around the traffic barricade on School Street on November 5. Police located the truck’s driver and he was advised next time to go around the block or he would be ticketed.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at a home in the Center on November 5. It was a false alarm. A second residential fire alarm was set off in the Center on November 8; it was a false alarm and activated accidentally, the SIFD chief said.

A caller reported hearing gunshots on the air strip in Westmoreland on November 6. Police canvassed the area and also sat stationary patrol with negative results.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on November 7.

A Center caller reported a dead turkey and an injured turkey on November 8. When police arrived, the injured turkey had moved on.

On November 9, a caller reported that a vehicle was parked in front of his residence on Ram Island. Police located the owner who was hunting in the area.

At 7:15 in the morning on November 10, police observed someone unloading bushels of scallops from a truck in Cartwright. The person was advised that if he scallops again before sunrise, he will be ticketed.

On November 9, a complainant reported an altercation during open gym at the school. Police investigated and prosecution was declined.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 3 and 8.