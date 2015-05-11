Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Anna Graham, 57, of New York City was stopped by police on Wednesday, October 28 at about 8 p.m. for failure to keep to the right and failure to signal. Following an investigation, she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operation. Ms. Graham was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court the next morning, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. She was released on $4,000 bail.

Ms. Graham’s vehicle was seized and impounded according to the Suffolk County DWI Seizure Law; she had another DWI conviction within the past 10 years.

On Saturday, October 31 at about 6:45 p.m., Anthony M. McAteer, 20, of Shelter Island was stopped by police for speeding — 47 mph in a 35-mph zone — and failure to signal. He was subsequently arrested for driving without a license and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree. Mr. McAteer had a prior conviction of unlicensed driving and his vehicle was impounded pursuant to Suffolk County’s seizure law.

Mr. McAteer was released on $100 station house bail and was issued an appearance ticket for a later date on the court’s calendar.

SUMMONSES

Cristobal A. Garcia Monroy, 28, of Riverhead was driving on New York Avenue on October 27 when he was stopped by police and given a summons for speeding — 37 mph in a 25-mph zone. He was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

On October 29, Lawrence J. Bourgoin, 78, of Winslow, Maine was ticketed on Summerfield Place for changing lanes unsafely and for reckless driving.

Police had noticed that the rear doors of the trailer Mr. Bourgoin was driving were swinging open and had hit two utility poles. Although there was no damage, when police turned on the police car’s overhead emergency lights, Mr. Bourgoin tried to pull off the roadway and ran into a tree, causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger side of the trailer.

On the same day, Lucio A. Martinez of Shelter Island was riding his motorcycle northbound on South Ferry Road when a deer ran out onto the roadway. Mr. Martinez lost control of the motorcycle, which sustained damage to the left side and front. An EMS team transported Mr. Martinez to Eastern Long Island Hospital with a head and hand injury.

Mr. Martinez, 41, was ticketed for unlicensed operation.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a report of a smell of propane at a Heights business on October 27. It was caused by an old tank, which was venting, before being transported off the premises.

A power outage was reported in the Center on October 28. PSEG was advised and fixed the problem.

Two burglary alarms were set off on October 28 and 30 in the Center and on Ram Island respectively. In one case, the windows and doors were secure and the alarm may have been activated by a power outage. The residence was secure in the second case and there was no sign of criminal activity.

An anonymous caller told police on October 31 that a young person was lying by a Menantic roadside in a costume. Police searched the area and did not locate the youth. The investigation was classified in the blotter as unfounded.

Also on October 31, an extra patrol was requested to monitor ongoing noise on a Center neighbor’s property. The area was checked later with negative results.

A black Lab was reported at large in the Center on November 1. Police returned the dog to its owner, who was told to attach tags to the dog’s collar.

A caller reported a dead deer on a West Neck roadway on November 1; the Highway Department removed the deer.

Police received a report on November 1 that an ATV was being operated in the Center with no lights. Police checked the area with negative results but later saw an ATV being driven off the property. The driver was stopped and advised that the ATV would be impounded the next time it was seen on town roads.

On November 2, a Center caller told police that an ATV was making noise in the area. Police said the ATV was being operated on private property and was not creating noise that was unreasonable for the middle of the day.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 31 and November 2. One person was taken by an EMS team to Southampton Hospital on November 1.