Richard’s Almanac: Something to be thankful for

Thirty-five or 40 individuals made it to the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall on November 12 to participate in the Ecumenical Breakfast.

The theme of the breakfast was “what it means to be thankful,” according to Reverend Stephen Fearing, rector of the Presbyterian Church.

Father Peter DeSanctis of Our Lady of the Isle, Reverend Thomas Charls of Christ Evangelical Church and Reverend John Moore of Sag Harbor’s Church of Christ each delivered words of thanksgiving.

According to Chef Angela Corbett who ran the kitchen, the menu consisted of bacon and eggs, omelettes, frittatas, fruit salad, rolls and coffee. “The Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association (SISCA) used to run this, now the town sponsors it,” she said. “Everyone had a good time.”

SISCA folded last November.

Reverend Fearing said that typically the Ecumenical Breakfast takes place near Veterans Day.

He explained that he is grateful to be part of the Island’s Presbyterian Church and reminded me that the Presbyterian Church will be hosting the Ecumenical Word Service on Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. Members of the Island clergy, including Father Charles McCarron, Father DeSanctis, Reverend Charls and Reverend Fearing will participate.

All this talk of giving thanks reminds me of when I was in elementary school and we had to make lists of what we were thankful for. You know the predictable items that were mentioned — a good mother, a good father, a free country.

But what about the kid whose father had just died or the classmate who had to leave school because he was dying of leukemia? I remember these tragedies propping up my cynicism.

But then I came to grips with the process and decided to count my blessings. Even the most put upon can find a blessing or two to dwell on and feel good about. But that’s enough.

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving.