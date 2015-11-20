Reeve to run unopposed for fire commissioner

Shelter Island Fire Commission Chairman Andy Reeve is running unopposed for a five-year term. He was appointed to the commission in the spring of 2011 to replace Ron Jernick, who resigned. In 2012, he was elected to complete Mr. Jernick’s term and is now bidding for his own five-year term.

The final day for candidates to get on the ballot for the December 8 vote was Wednesday, November 18. No one except Mr. Reeve filed a letter with commission secretary-treasurer Amber Williams by the end of the business day, the candidate said.

Ms. Williams was away, but he said he checked and determined there were no other candidates.

Voting takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Center Firehouse Tuesday, December 8, and will be by paper ballot. Machines would only have been used if the election had been contested.

j.lane@sireporter.com