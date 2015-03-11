Public hearing on town budget set for Wednesday

With the hoopla of the political season over, the Town Board will turn its attention to one of its last steps in adopting a 2016 budget — holding a public hearing Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Town Hall. Copies of the preliminary budget approved by the Town Board that proposes a 3.5 percent tax hike, can be viewed at the Town Clerk’s office and the budget is also available for review on the town website at shelterislandtown.us.

This is an opportunity for the public to suggest changes to the budget that Town Board members can consider before approving a final spending plan for 2016 on Friday, November 13, at the 4:30 p.m. Town Board meeting

j.lane@sireporter.com