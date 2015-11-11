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Around the Island

Paying tribute to our Island veterans

By JoAnn Kirkland

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A Veterans Day ceremony was moved indoors at the American Legion Hall due to inclement weather. (Photos by Beverlea Walz)

Rainy weather may have moved the Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion indoors, but that didn’t stop Island residents from coming out to honor those among us who have served this great nation. 

The ceremony comes days after a production of “The Telling Project” at Perlman’s Clark Arts Center.

‘Wednesday was Veterans Day. Go to the center of town. There’s a monument in honor of all of our veterans, starting with the Civil War, World War I, World War II and on to Vietnam, the Gulf War and the War on Terror. Every one of the names on that rock is a veteran from Shelter Island. And the rocks are full. It’s amazing how many people from this community have served.’

David Clark, Post Commander of the American Legion Mitchell Post 281

(From ‘the Telling Project’)

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Veterans at the American Legion celebrated the Marine Corps’ 240th birthday on November 11. Oldest Marine Bill Krapf, Marine Commander Dave Clark and the youngest, Michael Mundy, feasted on cake. 
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Veterans, Auxiliary members and Scouts were invited to an early morning breakfast on Veterans Day. Jay Card Jr., Fred and Dorothy Ogar and Jim Read were served by Fionn O’Halloran.
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Over 100 people attended ‘The Telling Project’ last Saturday at Perlman’s Clark Arts Center.
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The performance featured veterans and family members who shared their raw and heartbreaking stories of service and sacrifice in the U.S. military. ‘It was an incredibly emotional evening,’ one audience member said. ‘Everyone was crying.’