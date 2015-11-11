Paying tribute to our Island veterans

Rainy weather may have moved the Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion indoors, but that didn’t stop Island residents from coming out to honor those among us who have served this great nation.

The ceremony comes days after a production of “The Telling Project” at Perlman’s Clark Arts Center.

‘Wednesday was Veterans Day. Go to the center of town. There’s a monument in honor of all of our veterans, starting with the Civil War, World War I, World War II and on to Vietnam, the Gulf War and the War on Terror. Every one of the names on that rock is a veteran from Shelter Island. And the rocks are full. It’s amazing how many people from this community have served.’

David Clark, Post Commander of the American Legion Mitchell Post 281

(From ‘the Telling Project’)