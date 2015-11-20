Locals to manage Table of Content

It has been more than two years since the specialty store Table of Content opened its door on North Ferry Road in the Center. Now, it’s adding a couple of local flavors to its bill of fare.

The store, still owned by Kimberly Auth, will be managed by two long-time Islanders well known to their neighbors — Mary Boeklen and Laurie Eckhardt.

Ms. Boeklen’s sister-in-law, Michelle Mitchell, worked at Table of Content when it first opened; from the start, Ms. Boeklen said she loved the unique items Ms. Auth carried.

When Ms. Auth began looking for a local management team, Ms. Boeklen had just left her job as a special education aide at Shelter Island School. She quickly identified her friend Ms. Eckhardt. as a person to share the responsibility of running the shop.

Ms. Boeklen recently made the rounds of businesses around the Island with samples of pastries and the news that she and Ms. Eckhardt would be the smiling faces customers would encounter when they visit the store.

Their approach to the business is that neighbors should help neighbors and businesses should support each other.

Yes, Macy’s did send customers to Gimbel’s in its day, just as Ms. Boeklen and Ms. Eckhardt plan to talk up other businesses here. If they don’t have just the right card for the occasion, they won’t hesitate to suggest a customer visit Mary Lou Eichhorn at Cornucopia or the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy who likely will have what’s needed.

Ms. Boeleln said they will also give suggestions to visitors about where to eat and what sites to visit.

The other places on the Island where locals and visitors will find fine specialty food items such as imported olive oils, cheeses and other delicacies are Marie Eiffel Market — imports from throughout Europe as well as local products used in her recipes — and Vine Street Café’s market offering a range of specialty goods.